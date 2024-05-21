Biden sends condolences to murderer of Americans

Meanwhile, the Iranian citizens affected were singing, dancing and celebrating across Tehran.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Iran’s murder of Sgt. William Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Moffett, three black servicemembers from Georgia, earlier this year was only the latest killing of Americans by the Islamic terrorist regime in Tehran in addition to the dozens already killed on Oct 7.

Iran had not only connived to murder an estimated one thousand American soldiers on the battlefield, but its assassins and agents had plotted to kill members of the Trump administration.

Last year, even the Biden administration was forced to sanction Iranian IRGC terror officials plotting assassinations in D.C. In March, it was reported that the FBI was hunting for an Iranian spy targeting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump administration officials.

But after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister and an IRGC general died when their chopper crashed on a mountainside, the Biden administration joined Putin, China’s Xi, the UN, Hamas, and other international villains in a global orgy of mourning for a monster.

The State Department, whose own personnel were being targeted for murder, declared that “the United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation”.

When the UN shamefully held a moment of silence to honor the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ who had been responsible for the massacres of thousands of Iranians, Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood stood alongside other tyrants in mourning a tyrant with American blood on his hands.

“We pray for the Iranian people who mourn the death of their president,” the Senate chaplain shamefully intoned.

WATCH: US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood is seen standing during a moment of silence to honor "Butcher of Tehran" Raisi. https://t.co/ay3ibUXqoP pic.twitter.com/CePZqpGDno — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 21, 2024

Raisi’s motto, like that of the regime he represented, was “Death to America.” And yet the Biden administration expressed its sympathy for the death of a man who wanted to destroy America.

While Biden was sending condolences, the terror regime was busy blaming us for the crash.

Iranian state media complained that the Bell chopper, an old model imported before the Islamic revolution, had crashed because sanctions prevented the terror state from getting new parts.

New parts only do so much good when you’re flying into a fog bank around mountainous terrain, but Iran also could have ended its terrorism or bought new choppers from someone else.

But joining in the wave of condolences for the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ was NATO whose Lebanese Arab spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah tweeted, “Our condolences to the people of #Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash.” Lebanon is dominated by the Hezbollah terror group controlled by Iran.

The EU’s president, Charles Michel and the EU’s high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles promoted a press release stating that “the European Union offers its condolences for the death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials involved in the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The EU expresses its sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected.”

Meanwhile the Iranian citizens affected were singing, dancing and celebrating across Tehran.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The pity party was joined by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the UN’s World Health Organization who offered “condolences to the people of Iran” as did Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s IAEA nuclear organization which had allowed Iran to develop its nuclear program, and countless other globalist bureaucrats all mourning a murderous tyrant.

The condolences from the Biden administration, the UN and EU came alongside those from Hamas and Hezbollah which expressed appreciation for Raisi’s work on their behalf. Hamas called Raisi’s death an “immense loss” which it no doubt was for the Iran-backed terrorists. The Taliban’s statement claimed that it was “deeply saddened and affected by this tragic event.”

Raisi’s fellow tyrants and fellow enemies of the United States also wept. Putin called Raisi a “true friend of Russia” and China claimed that “the Chinese people have lost a good friend.” It’s understandable why Moscow and Beijing would mourn for Raisi, but why do Biden and the EU?

Was the “Death to America” chieftain a good friend of America or its literal sworn enemy?

After the outpouring of globalist sympathy for the ‘Butcher of Tehran’, many Americans and Europeans countered with a #NotInMyName hashtag. And Iranians demanded to know why the Biden administration and international bodies were supporting a monster and mass murderer.

Raisi’s death, like Oct 7 and 9/11, helped expose the wide gap between good and evil. The same people who shrug off Islamic terrorism and atrocities like those Raisi participated in are filled with tender feelings when Hamas terrorists or their boss in Tehran meet deserved deaths.

World events and how we react to them show us who people really are and what they believe.

After Raisi’s death, the Biden administration, the European Union and the United Nations could have stood with the brave Iranians, especially women, who celebrated in the face of brutal repression, or with the regime.

And the leftist politicians who claim to care about democracy and human rights chose to stand with tyranny and brutal repression because that is who they are.

When the Iranian people rallied in the Green Revolution, the Obama administration, many of whose members are still serving in the Biden administration, chose to do nothing, but when the Muslim Brotherhood protested in Egypt, they rushed to stage a coup to bring it to power.

It is likewise no coincidence that the ICC issued its indictment of Israel for defending itself against Hamas at the same time as international bodies were mourning Hamas’ state sponsor.

The State Department was recently forced to release a warning that Americans were not safe anywhere in the world. That’s not due to naivete, weakness or incompetence, but choices.

The Biden administration chose to honor the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ as it chose to allow Iran to overrun Yemen, tighten its hold on Lebanon and try to salvage Hamas after Oct 7.

That choice has killed plenty of Americans even as Biden mourns not them, but their killer.