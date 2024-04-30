Policeman stabbed by Turkish tourist in Jerusalem, policewoman injured in Samaria car ramming

The terrorists were neutralized in both attacks and victims sustained mild injuries.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Two terror attacks occurred early on Tuesday afternoon; A policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City was stabbed and mildly wounded by a Turkish tourist and a terrorist rammed a car with security forces inside in Barta’a, Samaria.

A 30-year-old policeman sustained mild injuries after being stabbed by a Turkish tourist on Sultan Suleiman Street in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The terrorist was eliminated after being shot by other police on the scene.

The terrorist was identified as Hassan Skalanan (34) who entered Israel by way of Jordan through the Allenby Bridge.

Following the attack, all entrances to the Temple Mount were closed.

Magen Dovid Adam reported that the patient was taken to the hospital at 12:32 pm and said the policeman was fully conscious with stab wounds on his upper body.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman, arrived and began collecting evidence, including the knife that was found at the scene.

The police “praised the operational response of the fighters who worked to neutralize the terrorist professionally and immediately.”

In addition, Superintendent Turgeman said his department would investigate the circumstances of the attack.

Around the same time, in Northern Samaria, there was a terrorist car ramming attack against security forces.

The driver of the vehicle collided with another vehicle with security forces in it while they were investigating a car they suspected was stolen.

The terrorist driver was neutralized by gunfire.

At around 12:40, the MDA team evacuated a 21-year-old policewoman to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera in a mild-moderate condition, fully conscious and suffering from bruises on her limbs.