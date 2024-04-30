WATCH: Texas police arrest dozens of anti-Israel campus occupiers April 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-texas-police-arrest-dozens-of-anti-israel-campus-occupiers/ Email Print While protesters in Columbia, UCLA, and many other colleges roam free, Texas began arresting the trespassers.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WhatsApp-Video-2024-04-30-at-04.01.34_2f519956.mp4 This is how America treats peaceful student protest.This is how Texas State Police treats Palestinian advocacy.April 29 at UT Austin pic.twitter.com/ZZ1sWCetPx — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) April 29, 2024 Happening now at @UTAustin. State, city, and university police breaking pro-Palestinian protest. pic.twitter.com/WyHu1PHfV1— Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) April 29, 2024 anti-Israel protestersGaza encampmentpoliceUniversity of Texas