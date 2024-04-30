Why did Joe Biden’s brother do business with Qatar?

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden’s brother has extensive financial ties with the Qatari government and exploited his relationship with his powerful family member to evade international money transfer laws, according to a bombshell report.

James “Jim” Biden reportedly offered introductions to his brother, who at the time had just finished serving as vice-president under Barack Obama, as an incentive while fundraising for the Americore hospital chain.

Americore is now the subject of an SEC and federal criminal investigation, as the healthcare network is accused of committing massive Medicare fraud.

Notably, Jim Biden received nearly $600,000 in payments from Americore, which a creditor to the now-bankrupt healthcare firm claimed stemmed from embezzled funds.

At least $200,000 of those monies were transferred from Jim to Joe Biden, in what the latter said was a “loan repayment.”

A Politico report revealed that Jim Biden repeatedly used his brother’s position as both a way to attract investors and to avoid complying with money transfer laws.

An Americore investor deck viewed by Politico “described Jim Biden as ‘Brother and Campaign Finance Chair of former Vice President Joe Biden.’”

“My family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels that I believe would be worthy of the interest of His Excellency,” Jim Biden wrote as part of a pitch to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund. “On behalf of the Biden family, I welcome your interest here.”

Hedge fund manager fund manager Michael Lewitt, who once was a business partner of Jim Biden, recently confirmed in court that he and the president’s brother had engaged in extensive fundraising efforts targeting the Qatari government.

During a recent congressional probe aimed at investigating Biden’s business dealings, Jim flatly denied that the president had benefited from his ventures.

“I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships” in business, and “never my status a Joe Biden’s brother,” Jim claimed.