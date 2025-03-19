Anti-Israel demonstrators protest at White House over Gaza airstrikes

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group had called for rallies across America to support Gazan “resistance.”

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Anti-Israel demonstrators protested in the American capital and in several other cities Tuesday over Israel’s renewed airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The crowd at the fence surrounding the White House held Palestinian flags and chanted slogans like “End this occupation now” and “Arms embargo now.”

They also held such signs as “End all U.S. aid to Israel,” “Free Palestine,” and “Release Mahmoud Khalil,” one of the prominent leaders of anti-Israel protests at Columbia University who was arrested last week and is facing deportation for his support of Hamas.

The New York chapter of the Palestine Youth Movement, a virulent group that supports terrorism against the Jewish state, had called for an “emergency protest” in Times Square to “stop the genocide.”

Video clips posted to X showed perhaps a thousand people, many sporting keffiyehs, marching down the street surrounded by police officers, shouting things like “Free, free Palestine” and “End the Zionist occupation” while banging drums.

At the head of the march, people held a large banner calling supporters to “Stand with Palestinian resistance.” A bearded man, dressed in ultra-Orthodox Jewish garb, held high a sign that said, “The Zionists are not Jews and not humans.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) had appealed to supporters to “take to the streets, to besiege the White House… to deliver a clear message to the murderers.”

“Gaza and its resistance will not be broken,” it added.

The PFLP is a rejectionist Marxist–Leninist group within Palestine Liberation Organization that is the backbone of the Palestinian Authority, has carried out terrorist attacks in Israel for nearly five decades, and has long been designated as a terror organization by the U.S.

While the anti-Israel fervor was clear, there was some mixed messaging in Washington, D.C., as some protestors held signs against President Trump’s drive to eliminate wasteful government spending via the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

One message was “Stop the Billionaire Coup,” and another said “No mass layoffs, fire Musk!”

Israel has reportedly eliminated more than 200 Hamas terrorists as the IAF continues to pound terror targets since very early Tuesday morning, spurred by intelligence showing that Hamas was planning another invasion like October 7, 2023, when several thousand men slaughtered 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in a surprise attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Hamas will have to negotiate with Israel while being under fire from now on, as the IDF will not stop its attacks until the 59 hostages Hamas is still holding, 22-24 of them believed to be alive, are freed by their captors.