Assad ‘peacefully’ left Syria, Russia claims, amid rumors of his death

Russian government claims deposed Syrian president negotiated transfer of power with rebels before departing, while Syrian army officers suggest Assad may have died in a plane crash.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News Staff

There are conflicting reports Sunday regarding the fate and whereabouts of the deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad, hours after rebel forces seized control of the capital city, Damascus, toppling the Ba’athist regime.

Two Syrian army officers were quoted by Reuters as saying that Assad had fled Damascus by plane just as the rebels overran regime defenses in the capital.

The plane reportedly headed for the coast, towards areas populated primarily by members of the Alawite sect of Shi’ite Islam, where support for Assad is strongest.

At some point, however, radar tracking of the aircraft showed it making a sudden U-turn west of the city of Homs, before suddenly descending rapidly in altitude and disappearing from radar, suggesting the plane may have crashed.

The incident has fueled rumors that Assad may have been killed shortly after being ousted from power.

However, later on Sunday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement suggesting that Assad was alive and well after having left the country.

The Kremlin also claimed that shortly before his departure, Assad had negotiated the peaceful transfer of power to rebel forces.

“We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“As a result of negotiations between Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully.”

“Russia did not participate in these negotiations. At the same time, we appeal to all parties involved with a strong call to renounce the use of violence and resolve all governance issues by political means.”

Moscow said it is working with “all” rebel forces to stabilize the political situation in Syria.

In this regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition. We call for respect for the opinions of all ethno-confessional forces of Syrian society, and support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

“Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert. There is currently no serious threat to their security.