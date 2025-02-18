Australian muslims call reaction to viral video of nurses threatening to kill Israelis ‘manufactured moral panic’

Australian nurses Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sara Abu Labda speak to an Israeli about their violent antisemitism. (Max Veifer)

The Muslim groups said claims of antisemitism were simply ‘gaslighting by Zionist lobby groups and their allies in government and media circles.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Australian Muslim groups have described the outrage sparked by a viral video of two Australian nurses threatening to kill Jews as a “manufactured moral panic,” attributing the intense reaction to the “double standards” Muslims face.

A joint statement, released on Sunday and signed by the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils, Hizb ut-Tahrir Australia, The Muslim Vote, and dozens of other organizations, accused politicians of “calculated and politically motivated outrage” that was amplified by a “coordinated media campaign.”

“The most revealing aspect of the reaction to the nurses’ video is not the video itself, but the speed, intensity, and uniformity of the response from certain political leaders and media outlets,” the statement read.

The Muslim groups criticized the shocked reactions of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park, accusing them of ignoring the “ongoing crimes by the Zionists” in Gaza.

“Outrage is manufactured when it serves a political narrative, while silence is strategically employed when the truth might expose the complicity of those in power,” the statement added.

A similar statement, signed by the Lebanese Muslim Association, pointed out that “the same voices condemning these nurses remain silent on these war crimes. Those truly concerned with medical ethics should be the loudest in denouncing such atrocities—not just selective incidents that serve a political agenda.”

AFIC and the Australian Arab Association of Western Sydney stated that claims of antisemitism were simply “gaslighting by Zionist lobby groups and their allies in government and media circles.”

They further argued that allegations of antisemitism were “not only intellectually dishonest but also dangerous.”

The statement also denied that the nurses were antisemitic, claiming their statements were directed against Israel, which they consider guilty of genocide, not against Jews.

“We urge the Australian public to see through this manufactured moral panic and recognize the deeply political nature of this response,” said AFIC, the Muslim Legal Network, and the Sydney University Muslim Students Association.

In an Instagram video, nurses Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh said that Israelis who have served in the IDF should “definitely” be killed.

When asked if they would treat Israelis at the hospital, Abu Lebdeh responded, “I won’t treat them, I’ll kill them.” Nadir added, “You have no idea how many Israeli s*** dogs came to this hospital, and I sent them to hell.”