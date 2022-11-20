BELIEVABLE? Former president’s lawyer suggests Ivanka, Jared reported Trump to the FBI

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen claims ex-president’s daughter and son in-law, Jared and Ivanka, were the moles who reported to the FBI about classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles.” @MichaelCohen212 says he wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Trump’s own daughter and son-in-law informed the DOJ about the classified docs at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/VKQR9IPgXI — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) November 19, 2022