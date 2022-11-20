Search

BELIEVABLE? Former president’s lawyer suggests Ivanka, Jared reported Trump to the FBI

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/believable-former-presidents-lawyer-claims-ivanka-jared-reported-trump-to-the-fbi/
Email Print

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen claims ex-president’s daughter and son in-law, Jared and Ivanka, were the moles who reported to the FBI about classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.