Booted anchors Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon hire same Hollywood lawyer

By World Israel News Staff

Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, who both lost their prominent positions as political commentators at CNN and Fox News respectivelyl, have hired the same lawyer to represent them, the New York Times reported.

Known as an aggressive lawyer, Bryan Freedman has a track record of getting multimillion-dollar settlements for TV stars and has represented celebrities like Quentin Tarantino, Julia Roberts and Seth Rogen, the Times noted.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote on Twitter upon hearing that he was let go.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he said.

The controversial left-wing anchor had come under fire in February for an episode of “CNN This Morning” in which he remarked that 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, Lemon said, was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s.”

A few theories have been circulating as to why Carlson was fired from the right-wing network. Some suspect it was due to texts and emails he sent to colleagues ahead of the Dominion libel trial, which resulted in Fox paying $787 million in settlement. Others says it was due to notes of disdain for former president Donald Trump sent to his co-workers and his promotion of “conspiracies.”

There is also wide speculation that it was a lawsuit filed by former Fox producer Abby Grossman, who worked under Tucker and accused him of creating a hostile environment and of making her “life a living hell.”

Freedman has a track record of winning multimillion-dollar settlements for Hollywood celebrities. Based in Los Angeles, he founded the law firm Freedman and Taitelman with Michael Taitelman in 1997.