British television presenter Nadia Sawalha accused UK media of having a ‘Zionist agenda’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Presenter for the British television show Loose Women Nadia Sawalha has posted antisemitic conspiracy theories, accused UK’s media of having a ‘Zionist agenda” and has called terrorists “freedom fighters.”

The previous Celebrity Master Chef winner and daughter of Jordanian-born British actor Nadim Sawalha, posted an interview with Lizzie Greenwood, a former candidate for George Galloway’s far-left Workers Party during which the two made incendiary remarks against Israel and the Jewish People.

Greenwood said “Palestinian activists get called terrorists and traitors”, adding that “freedom fighters in Palestine get called terrorists.”

Sawalha then praised Greenwood’s “extraordinary” fast for the Palestinians in Gaza and raised the question of why it didn’t get more media coverage.

She said “Is it not unbelievable that it [the hunger strike] is not talked about in the media? Maybe we could all have a little guess as to why that is.”

Greenwood responded: “There is a very, very clear Zionist and UK government agenda in the UK media, which at the moment is the same thing because the UK government is so unashamedly Zionist and compromised.”

In the interview, Greenwood and Sawalha said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a war criminal and the Israeli taxpayer was complicit in Gaza genocide.

Sawalha claimed: “Israeli politicians defended raping Palestinian prisoners” and suggested that US politicians had threatened to “invade the Hague.”

“Even asking for a ceasefire has been weaponised,” Sawalha went on.

In another of Sawalha’s Instagram posts, in ITV personality accused Jews and Israelis of “crying antisemitism” whenever civilian casualties in Gaza are mentioned.

“If it all goes wrong you can just say everybody is being antisemitic.”

Sawalha posted that the death toll in Gaza was 200,000, far exceeding the Hamas Health Ministry’s exaggerated number of 40,000.

In addition, on October 7th, she posted that Palestinians in Israel had endured “42 different tortures including r*pe and electric shocks.”

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) asked ITV if Sawalha was the best spokesperson to have on one of their most popular programs.

CAA said: “At a time when antisemitism is at unprecedented levels, it is disappointing that some people still deny its prevalence or claim that antisemitism allegations are used to silence criticism of Israel. Celebrities need to think carefully about what they put on their social media, and ITV should consider who are the most appropriate figures to appear on their flagship programmes.”