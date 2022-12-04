‘DEEPLY MOVING’: President Herzog welcomed in Bahrain with Israeli national anthem

“Deeply moving to hear Hatikvah, our national anthem, in Bahrain next to His Majesty the King.”

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday became the first Israeli head of state to make an official visit to Bahrain. On a two-day trip that will include a stop in the United Arab Emirates, Herzog was welcomed in Manama by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif Al Jalahma.

“Deeply moving to hear Hatikvah, our national anthem, in Bahrain next to His Majesty the King. We must strengthen our alliances for peace and bring more states and nations into the circle of peace in our region. Inshallah!” the Israeli president tweeted.