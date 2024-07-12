Democratic Socialists of America rescinds endorsement of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Israel stance

DSA members expressed a greater desire for AOC to fight harder for so-called ‘Palestinian liberation.’

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a left-wing political organization that counts members of the US Congress among its ranks, has pulled its endorsement of US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over what it described as insufficient support for the Palestinian cause.

The organization issued a statement on Wednesday night announcing it would no longer back Ocasio-Cortez’s reelection bid this fall.

The group explained that its initial endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was conditioned upon the congresswoman satisfying several demands: publicly opposing all funding to Israel including its Iron Dome air defense system, publicly supporting the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, opposing all policies that would “criminalize” anti-Zionism, and participating regularly in the DSA Federal Socialists in Office Committee.

“Because we have not seen evidence of AOC meeting these conditions, and at the request of the [New York City DSA Steering Committee], the [National Political Committee] is withdrawing our conditional endorsement of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, although she will remain endorsed by our New York City chapter,” the DSA wrote.

DSA continued, explaining that over the past several months the organization’s members have deliberated over whether to extend AOC an endorsement.

DSA members expressed a greater desire for AOC to fight harder for so-called “Palestinian liberation.”

“Many members have supported national endorsement while at the same time demanding that AOC demonstrate a higher level of commitment to Palestinian liberation, self-determination, and the immediate end to the heinous genocide in Gaza committed by Israel that aligns with DSA’s positions and expectations of socialists in office,” the group wrote.

AOC’s decision to co-host an event with the Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA), a Jewish organization that champions progressive policies, was the final straw for DSA.

The organization took issue with the JCPA’s endorsement of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

IHRA, an intergovernmental organization comprising dozens of countries including the US and Israel, adopted a non-legally binding “working definition” of antisemitism in 2016.

Since then, the definition has been widely accepted by Jewish groups and well over 1,000 global entities, from countries to companies.

The US State Department, the European Union, and the United Nations all use it.

According to the definition, antisemitism “is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

IHRA provides 11 specific, contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere.

Beyond classic antisemitic behavior associated with the likes of the medieval period and Nazi Germany, the examples include denial of the Holocaust and newer forms of antisemitism targeting Israel such as demonizing the Jewish state, denying its right to exist, and holding it to standards not expected of any other democratic state.

“Finally, AOC recently hosted a public panel with leaders from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, lobbyists for the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” DSA wrote.

“On this panel, she conflated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and condemned boycotting Zionist institutions. This sponsorship is a deep betrayal to all those who’ve risked their welfare to fight Israeli apartheid and genocide through political and direct action in recent months, and in decades past.”

Last month, AOC participated in a livestream event with JCPA CEO Amy Spitalnick and member Stacy Burdett to discuss the surge of anti-Jewish hate crimes in the US in the months following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

During the event, AOC agreed with Spitalnick that antisemitism has seeped into progressive circles and asked how to best mitigate it.

AOC has long been one of Israel’s harshest critics in Congress.

The New York congresswoman has previously called Israel an “apartheid state” and suggested the Jewish state could be enacting a “genocide” in Gaza.

She has also expressed support for the anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the United States and repeatedly called for both a “ceasefire” in Gaza and the cessation of US arms transfers to Israel.

However, much to the chagrin of anti-Israel hardliners, AOC has condemned Hamas, the terrorist group that launched the ongoing war in Gaza by slaughtering over 1,200 people throughout southern Israel on Oct. 7.

She has also acknowledged the mass rape of Israeli women on Oct. 7, an atrocity that many anti-Israel leftists deny happened.

AOC has endorsed US President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign despite his support for Israel’s ongoing defensive military operations against Hamas, which rules Gaza.