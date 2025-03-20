Democrats go all in on killing Jews – opinion

Democrats and the larger cultural establishment that they represent have moved beyond pretending that they are expressing sympathy for the nebulous concept of ‘Palestinians’ and ‘innocent civilians’ and have moved on to openly associating their movement with supporters of the mass murder of Jews.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

A few days after the anniversary of Oct 7, the New York Times reported that Columbia University Apartheid Divest officially endorsed terrorism against Jews and withdrew an apology by one of its members for threatening to kill Jews.

Over the past weeks, the paper and the entire Democratic Party, including 103 members of Congress, the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Jewish Democratic Council of America led by Kamala’s former foreign policy advisor, went all in on fighting for Mahmoud Khalil, a leader in CUAD who had defended terrorism, from being deported.

The signatories to a letter standing up for a Syrian national who had taken part in a pro-terrorist group’s harassment of Jewish students and faculty included half of House Democrats, not only extremists like AOC and Rep. Ilhan Omar, but Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking House Judiciary Democrat, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with multiple House Democrats of Jewish ancestry and those who represent large Jewish districts including Rep. Jerrold Nadler in New York, as well as Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Rep. Laura Friedman who holds down Sen. Adam Schiff’s old seat, in the LA area.

The same Democrat politicians who had remained silent when Jewish students and faculty were being terrorized on campuses in their areas now rushed to the barricades for a member of a group that had openly celebrated the murder of Jews.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest is a front group for the college’s suspended Students for Justice in Palestine chapter which reacted to the first anniversary of Oct 7 by promoting a statement from a Maoist publication, “October 7th was Not ‘Barbaric’ or ‘Unfortunate’—It was Strategic and Anti-imperialist” and hailed the “moral, military, and political victory of the Operation”.

This is what the Democrats who condemn Trump’s proposed deportation of a CUAD leader as “authoritarian” now support. Not just terrorism: but the mass murder of Jews.

Now, Democrats rallied once more in support of Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese Hezbollah supporter, traveling to America on a visa who was refused entry into the United States.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Alawieh had deleted Hezbollah materials on her phone, attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and claimed that she followed Nasrallah’s teachings “from a religious perspective.”

Hezbollah is not only responsible for the murder of Jews, but the barracks bombing in Beirut which killed 220 Marines, the kidnapping and brutal torture of Colonel William R. Higgins, who was castrated and skinned before his body was dumped near a mosque, and the vicious killing of Robert Stethem, a Navy diver, during an airline hijacking when, as a stewardess described, “They were jumping in the air and landing full force on his body. He must have had all his ribs broken… they put the mike up to his face so his screams could be heard by the outside world.”

“A visa is a privilege not a right—glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security,” the Department of Homeland Security warned. Democrats fundamentally disagree with that position.

Judge Leo Sorokin, a Clinton appointee, barred the Hezbollah supporter from being deported, and then demanded to know why she had not been allowed into the country.

Instead of reporting that Rasha Alawieh had visited a terrorist group’s event responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans, the media claimed she had been visiting her family in her country.

Rep. Gabe Amo, along with other Dems, have stated that they intend to continue fighting for her

Brown University, which employed Alawieh and is under investigation for antisemitism, responded by urging foreign employees like her not to travel abroad because of “travel bans, visa procedures and processing, re-entry requirements” they might conceivably run afoul of if they support terrorists and the mass murder of Americans and Jews.

In the New Yorker, Andrew Marantz hyped Hasan Piker, a Muslim influencer on the video game streaming platform Twitch, as the best hope for the Democrats winning over “bros” and “young men”.

Somewhere in the middle of the article, after mentioning his dog’s name and his support for ‘non-binary’ people, gets around to briefly mentioning his “soft-pedalling the brutality of Hamas, or the Houthis, or the Chinese Communist Party” and being named “Antisemite of the Year” as a minor detail before pivoting to a discussion about a possible Hasan reality show.

And to Democrats today, such things are minor details, less important than anything else.

Piker, has said, “it doesn’t matter if rapes f***ing happened on Oct. 7, like that doesn’t change the dynamic for me even this much” while holding up his fingers slightly apart. “The Palestinian resistance is not perfect.”

He’s been featured on CNN, invited to the DNC, and Democrats, from Rep. Ro Khanna to AOC to Sen. Ed Markey appeared on his podcast. Buttigieg has been trying to get on. Expect most other Democrats aspiring to run in 2028 to do likewise.

(Twitch which banned ‘pro-Russian propaganda’ is awash in pro-terrorist content.)

Democrats and the larger cultural establishment that they represent have moved beyond pretending that they are expressing sympathy for the nebulous concept of ‘Palestinians’ and ‘innocent civilians’ and have moved on to openly associating their movement with supporters of the mass murder of Jews.

What was once marginal, is now quickly becoming mainstream.

After Mahmoud Khalil’s detention, every Jewish leftist group, from Soros fronts like Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, chaired by Alex Soros, and Randi Weingarten’s New York Jewish Agenda, to establishment groups like the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, headed by former J Street press secretary Amy Spitalnick and the Jewish Democratic Council of America, stood with him.

The AJC and the ADL became the only liberal Jewish groups to condemn Khalil’s hate.

The new price of progressive admission is no longer just opposing Israel, but affirmatively supporting the murder of Jews, not just on occasions, but on a massive scale as on Oct 7.

When a Muslim terrorist supporter is arrested, the Democratic Party rallies passionately to his or her defense as if they were the second coming MLK, but when Jews are killed, that is just an awkward event to be dismissed with a statement condemning all forms of violence and hatred.

And then eventually not even that.

Despite the historic drift of Jewish voters from the party, Democrats decided that their future lay with Muslim terrorists. And Jewish Democrats are expected to go along with it or leave.

President Trump’s vigorous action against the mobs of terrorist supporters who have spent over a year assaulting Jewish students and faculty has forced Democrats to take off their masks.

Muslim terrorists are a part of the new “democracy coalition”, but Jews aren’t unless they disavow not just Israel’s presence in a particular set of territories, but their right to live.

Such disavows may be disguised in procedural blather about “democratic values”, “free speech” and “due process” by an activist class that has never shown any concern about the rights of those they disagree with, but what they come down to it is a party that has gone all in on killing Jews.

Membership in the Democratic Party now requires being okay with the murder of Jews.