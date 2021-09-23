Facebook founder donates $1.3M to 11 Jewish groups

Nine of the organizations receiving funding serve families and young people in the San Francisco Bay Area.

By Israel Hayom via JNS.org

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating $1.3 million to 11 Jewish organizations, eJewish Philanthropy reported, citing a spokesperson for the couple.

The funding comes from the Chan-Zuckerberg family office, not the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).

According to the report, nine of the organizations receiving funding serve families and young people in the San Francisco Bay Area. The other two are national organizations: OneTable, which helps Jews host Shabbat dinners, and PJ Library, which provides free books to Jewish families.

The recipients include three schools: Contra Costa Jewish Day School in Lafayette, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School in Palo Alto and the Jewish Community High School of the Bay; as well as three California summer camps: URJ Camp Newman, Camp Ramah in California and Camp Tawonga.

The local Jewish Family and Children’s Services and Jewish Community Relations Council, in addition to the Oshman Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto, also received support.

The couple’s primary home is in Palo Alto.

“Mark and Priscilla are proud to support the important work each of these organizations does in building communities, education, celebrating traditions and faith and giving people a voice—especially in fighting anti-Semitism,” the spokesperson said.