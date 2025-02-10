‘Fake Christian Jew-Hatred’ – Evangelical leader urges Trump to reject Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens

Evangelical Christian leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore criticizes President Trump for posing with populist pundit Tucker Carlson, calls on White House to distance itself from those accused of antisemitism on the far-right.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Evangelical Christian leader and Republican activist chided the Trump administration Monday, over President Donald Trump’s meeting with right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson.

Over the weekend, photographs were circulated showing Trump alongside Department of Government Efficiency administrator Elon Musk and Carlson at the White House.

In a statement issued Monday by the Tennessee-based Evangelical Christian group Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, the group’s president and founder Laurie Cardoza-Moore, accused Carlson of antisemitism, and called on the Trump administration to distance itself from both Carlson and Candace Owens.

Owens, a 35-year-old online commentator, has come under fire over her promotion of conspiracy theories and antisemitic canards, including blaming Jews for the death of pop star Michael Jackson.

“I have been inundated with calls from concerned Jews and Christians after Carlson was pictured, wearing an oversized MAGA hat, with President Trump and Elon Musk,” Cardoza-Moore said Monday.

“We the People elected President Trump, with an overwhelming majority and with a referendum, to stand with Israel and our Jewish brethren against the rise of antisemitism, anti-Israelism and anti-Zionism.”

Cardoza-Moore lauded Trump’s policies vis-a-vis Israel and castigated the rise of antisemitism during the Biden presidency, but expressed concern over Trump’s embrace of Carlson.

“Under the Biden Administration, his policies incited violence against our Jewish communities on higher-ed and K-12 campuses, in synagogues, and places of worship.”

“Our 47th President is without any doubt Israel’s greatest friend in the White House ever, but Tucker Carlson’s anti-Semitism is appalling,” continued Cardoza-Moore, whose syndicated Focus on Israel television show reaches billions of viewers worldwide.

“Following the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Tucker has chosen to platform Holocaust revisionists, Jew haters and fake Christian leaders on the Palestinian Authority payroll,” Cardoza-Moore said, referencing Carlson’s interview with podcaster Darryl Cooper and Carlson’s April 2024 interview with Munther Isaac.

During his interview with Carlson, Cooper downplayed Hitler’s role in the Second World War, painting Winston Churchill as the conflict’s primary villain.

Isaac, a Lutheran pastor from Bethlehem and ardent Palestinian nationalist, had praised the October 7th invasion of Israel prior to his appearance on Carlson’s show.

“He peddles in conspiracy theories against God’s Chosen,” Cardoza-Moore said of Carlson.

“He libels the Israel Defense Forces as deliberately targeting civilians – with no basis whatsoever,” she added.

Cardoza-Moore called on Trump to keep both Carlson and Owens out of the White House, calling the two “false prophets.”

“Tucker Carlson should not be allowed anywhere near the White House. Carlson’s positions on Jews are demonic and in violation of the 9th Commandment, bearing false witness against your neighbor. America was founded upon Judeo-Christian values which have made us what we are today. We can put America First and Make America Great Again without false prophets like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.”