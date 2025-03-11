Former hostage from Nova music festival massacre invites Trump to dance with survivors at memorial concert

Tens of thousands of Israelis danced again at the Nova Music Festival in Tel Aviv over the weekend. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The second annual memorial concert honoring the victims killed at the Nova music festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, will take place in June, and US President Donald Trump has been invited to attend.

The Tribe of Nova community announced on Tuesday details about the “Nova Healing Concert” scheduled for June 26 at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park.

Former hostage Mia Schem, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the site of the music festival, addressed the media in Israel on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming concert while also sharing a message with Trump.

“Thank you, President Trump, for everything you’re doing to release the hostages,” she said. “I invite you to dance with us in Yarkon Park and celebrate the moment when everyone finally returns home.”

“My vision, and that of everyone’s, is that this year should be different,” Schem added. “A year when we won’t have to shout but embrace. Let’s dance not just for them but with them. This is the strength of our community – it heals, it strengthens, it is our home.”

The setlist for the concert includes Benaia Barabi, Berry Sakharof, Mosh Ben-Ari, Sasi and Rita.

The event on June 26 will also feature activities such as therapeutic workshops and spaces for dealing with trauma.

Tickets are open and available to the general public, and admission is free for survivors of the Oct. 7 massacre and members of the bereaved families.

All profits from ticket sales and event sponsorships will be used by the Nova Tribe Community Association to support the physical and mental healing of Oct. 7 survivors and members of their families, as well as commemoration for those murdered during the Hamas terrorist attack.

Last year’s memorial concert was attended by tens of thousands of young people, according to Ynet.

Hamas-led terrorists from the Gaza Strip who infiltrated the music festival in Re’im during the early morning of Oct. 7, 2023, killed 370 people and abducted 44 hostages.

Overall, the terrorists killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 captives during their rampage across southern Israel.