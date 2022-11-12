‘Freedom Flotilla’ to set sail from Europe ‘for the children of Gaza’

“Our goals remain full human rights for all Palestinians, and in particular, freedom of movement within ‘historic Palestine’ and the right of return.”

By World Israel News Staff

Following a three-day meeting in London last week with activists from various countries to continue their campaign, the anti-Israel Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced its plan to set sail next year in a renewed attempt to break the naval blockade on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

“After the global pandemic pause, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition is now set to resume our sailing to challenge the illegal, immoral and inhuman blockade of Gaza,” the anti-Israel coalition stated.

“Our goals remain full human rights for all Palestinians, and in particular, freedom of movement within ‘historic Palestine’ and the right of return,” the coalition, formed in 2010, stated.

The meeting included activists from Norway, Malaysia, the U.S., Sweden, Canada, France, New Zealand, Turkey and the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza as well as British and international pro-Palestine solidarity organizations.

Since the forming of the coalition in 2010, several attempts were made to break the siege on the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip, the most famous being the Turkish Mavi Marmara flotilla.

In 2010, 10 activists were killed after IDF commandos attempted to take control of the illegal vessel as it was travelling from Turkey to Gaza in contravention of an Israeli security perimeter aimed at preventing the terrorist group from importing arms. Claiming to be carrying only humanitarian aid, they attacked the soldiers with knives and metal rods; several were seriously wounded.

According to the coalition, “In light of the worsening political situation in apartheid Israel and the increasingly brutal repression in occupied Palestine, we are reaching out to other parts of the solidarity movement to work together towards our common goals…

“While some of our partner organizations are actively involved with important programs addressing the most urgent needs of Palestinian children traumatized by the blockade and murderous Israeli attacks on Gaza, we recognize that a lasting solution requires an end to the blockade.”

The group also aims to end an alleged “media blockade by exposing the brutal reality of occupation and apartheid” and vows to “sail until Gaza and Palestine are free.”