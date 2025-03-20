Georgetown University researcher arrested, faces deportation by ICE over promoting Hamas propaganda

Georgetown University stated that Suri obtained his visa to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan.

By Jewish Breaking News

Federal immigration authorities have detained Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral associate at Georgetown University, on allegations of disseminating Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media.

Suri, an Indian national on a student visa with a Palestinian wife, was arrested at his residence in Rosslyn, Virginia, by agents from the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS alleges that Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist who is a senior adviser to Hamas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that Suri’s activities rendered him deportable under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Georgetown University stated that Suri obtained his visa to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan and that they are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity.

The university emphasized its commitment to free and open inquiry, even if the underlying ideas may be controversial or objectionable.

This incident aligns with the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to deport individuals involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Recently, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and green card holder, was arrested for his participation in anti-Israel protests.

The administration alleges that such activities support Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

Critics argue that these actions unfairly target political dissenters and may violate First Amendment rights.

Suri’s lawyer contends that his client is being punished due to his wife’s Palestinian heritage and their support for Palestinian rights.