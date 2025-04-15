Hamas says it no longer has contact with captors of American hostage, blames Israeli airstrike

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas claims it has lost contact with the terrorists holding American-Israeli Edan Alexander, alleging that an Israeli airstrike was to blame.

Hudhaifa Kahlout, also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Obeida, serves as the spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. “We have lost communication with the unit assigned to guard soldier Edan Alexander after an Israeli airstrike directly hit their position. Efforts to re-establish contact are ongoing,” he stated.

Abu Obeida accused Israel of deliberately targeting the only surviving American hostage to avoid pressure from the Trump Administration.

“It appears the occupying army is intentionally attempting to kill him, aiming to eliminate the burden posed by dual-national captives and to free its hands to continue the ongoing genocide against our people,” he claimed.

Contrary to Hamas’ allegations, Israel’s military has repeatedly emphasized that it refrains from operating in areas where it suspects hostages are being held.

Alexander has been featured in two propaganda videos released by Hamas, the most recent one released last Saturday.

The IDF soldier was captured on October 7, 2023, when he was stationed close to the Gaza border.

Last month, the US extended an offer to Hamas to secure the release of Alexander and the bodies of four deceased American hostages. In exchange for Alexander’s release, the US said it would push for quiet in the region and a return to ceasefire negotiations.

An Arab diplomat was doubtful that Hamas would release Alexander in exchange for a statement that Israel may choose not to heed.

Alexander is one of 59 hostages remaining in Gaza, 24 of whom are thought to be still alive.

There is concern over reports of Alexander’s medical condition. He is being held in a tunnel with no sunlight and very little nourishment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas’ claim to release Alexander was not made in good faith. Trump administration Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff blasted the terror group for its “unrealistic demands” in exchange for the American captives.