Hamas sentences three Palestinians to death for collaborating with Israel

Two of the men who received death sentences will be hanged, while the third will face a firing squad.

By World News Israel Staff

Three Palestinians in Gaza were sentenced to death on charges of collaboration with Israel by a Hamas court on Tuesday.

A fourth man, in his seventies, was handed a life sentence with hard labor for the same charges.

The court turned down appeals by the defendants, The Jerusalem Post reported.

All the defendants were found guilty of “communicating with hostile foreign entities” in violation of Article 131 of the Palestinian Revolutionary Penal Code of 1979.

Two of the men who received death sentences will be hanged, while the third will be shot.

The date for the executions was not mentioned.

Hamas has executed several Palestinians on charges of being an informant for Israel in the past.

One of the men, in his late-sixties, allegedly agreed to work with the Israeli authorities in return for a permit to work in Israel. According to the charge sheet cited by The Jerusalem Post, Palestinians were killed by Israel as a result of his cooperation with Israel.

The second man, a 44-year-old resident of Khan Yunis, was arrested by Hamas in 2018 on charges of providing information about Hamas operatives and operations since the early 2000s, including tunnels and weapons. The defendant, who worked as a car dealer, sold vehicles with bugging devices to terrorist operatives in the Gaza Strip, his charge sheet said.

The third man, a 36-year-old also from Khan Yunis, was accused of working for Israeli security authorities since 2011m and, among other charges, providing “security and military information” during the 2012 and 2014 conflicts between the Strip and Israel, the report said.