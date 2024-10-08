Hezbollah’s logistics chief killed in Israeli airstrike

The logistics headquarters which Husseini led was in charge of the terror group’s budgeting and management of various units.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Hezbollah’s logistics chief, Suhail Hussein Husseini, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Beirut area, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday morning.

“Husseini played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms. Additionally, he was a member of the Jihad council, Hezbollah’s senior military leadership council,” the IDF said.

The logistics headquarters which Husseini led was in charge of the terror group’s budgeting and management of various units.

The headquarters also included Hezbollah’s Research and Development Unit, which is responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the storage and transportation of weapons in Lebanon.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities, killing 49 people. According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

Israel’s war goals include securely returning northern residents to their homes.

Israeli officials demand Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 1701 which ended the Second Lebanon War of 2006. This includes all areas south of the Litani River such as the cities of Nabatieh and Tyre, as well as the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.