IDF discovers Nazi flag, Hitler figure, swastikas in Southern Lebanon

Nazi figurines and flags were found in southern Lebanon. (Twitter Screenshot)

‘It’s no coincidence these were found in civilian homes exploited by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon,’ the IDF stated on X.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces found Nazi-related paraphernalia while searching civilian homes in Southern Lebanon, used by Hezbollah terrorists for storing weapons and other items.

The Israeli military crossed the border last month to destroy terror infrastructure and work to stop the rocket and other fire that has been launched at the Jewish state since Oct. 8, 2023, one day after the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

On Friday, the IDF shared images of five objects uncovered during operations.

One photo shows a book with an Arabic title and the handwritten name Hassan Salih above a swastika drawn in the style of an Indian swastika rather than the Nazi version.

Another image includes four items. Two—a red pennant flag and what appears to be a wooden box or puzzle—include swastikas.

Two figures photographed show Adolf Hitler performing a Nazi salute and a man in a greenish uniform carrying a gun.

“It’s no coincidence these were found in civilian homes exploited by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon,” the IDF stated on X. “Hezbollah’s goal has always been the same: annihilate Israel.”