Photo shows Hamas terrorists using children as human shields

Hamas official uses child as human shield (source Reddit via IDF)

This follows Israeli soldiers discovering an armory and Hamas headquarters hidden in tunnels beneath Al-Shifa hospital.

By World Israel News Staff

A photo taken by IDF soldiers and posted on Saturday showed Hamas officials positioning children in front of them to prevent Israeli forces from firing on them.

The photo is yet more evidence of Hamas’ use of endangering civilians in their war against Israel.

Last week, a Hamas official, Ahmed Siam, held 1,000 Gazans hostage and Rantisi Hospital to prevent them from evacuating.

The IDF Southern Command is currently expanding its operation to target terrorist strongholds in Zaytun and Jabalya.

The 36th Division is battling against Hamas’ Zaytun battalion. The aim is to clear the area of terrorists and destroy Hamas infrastructure in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Ijlin, Rimal and Zaytun in Gaza City.

The 162nd Division is also focusing on Jabalya, an area where four of the main Hamas battalions are concentrated.

In these places, the IDF and IAF are confronting terrorists who have intentionally positioned themselves in civilian areas in an attempt to deter Israeli soldiers from striking.