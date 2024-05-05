WATCH: Mystery man tears down ‘Free Gaza’ sign hung up on Manhattan Bridge May 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mystery-man-tears-down-free-gaza-sign-hung-up-on-brooklyn-bridge/ Email Print An unknown person videoed himself cutting down a ‘Free Gaza’ sign hung up on the Brooklyn Bridge. I was asked by the person who did this to not name him, but this was an epic move. All I’ll say is, you definitely know him.Some people see a sign like this and throw up their arms in despair.Other people act! 💪🙏🔥🇮🇱✡️ pic.twitter.com/csflQFzyHc— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 3, 2024 Brooklyn BridgeHamas supportersNYC