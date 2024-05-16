WATCH: Palestinian woman reveals shocking lullaby they sing to little children May 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-woman-reveals-shocking-lullaby-they-sing-to-little-children/ Email Print They use the words, ‘Oh Mommy, tell Daddy, to buy me a rifle, and load it and hide it, and with it fight the Jew,’ so the children can remember it easier. UNBELIEVABLEPeaceful Palestinian woman:“These lullaby’s are more engaging and easy to remember, in turn they [the children] repeat it and are more engaged” "Oh Mommy, tell Daddy,To buy me a rifle,And load it and hide it,And with it fight the Jew" pic.twitter.com/dz1vtrbSDR— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 16, 2024 AntisemitismlullabyPalestinian women