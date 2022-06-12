Ilhan Omar enrages Muslims by wishing gays a Happy Pride Month

Can the Left’s love affair with its favorite religion survive?

By Robert Spencer, FrontPage Mag

In the Left’s universe, “diversity” means that people of all colors, creeds and sexual proclivities, as well as all 73 genders, say the same things and espouse the same political positions. And while Leftists have assembled an impressive coalition of the allegedly marginalized, discriminated against, non-white, non-binary, and non-sane, cracks in the edifice are inevitable, as all the coalition members don’t hold the same values.

Leftists may destroy the country first, but eventually, their “diverse” mosaic is going to devolve into warring factions.

We got a reminder of that this week, after the hijab-wearing, ostensibly Sharia-observant Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) had the temerity to wish gays a happy Pride Month and has since been dragged for it repeatedly by Muslims who believe that gay pride is an insult to Allah. Can the Left’s love affair with its favorite religion survive relationship troubles of this magnitude? Not in the long run.

Omar began the festivities when she tweeted Wednesday: “Happy Pride Month! We won’t stop fighting until all LGBTQ+ Americans can live free from discrimination.”

Happy Pride Month! We won’t stop fighting until all LGBTQ+ Americans can live free from discrimination. 🏳️‍🌈 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 1, 2022



That was straightforward and unremarkable coming from a far-Left congresswoman, but this particular far-Leftist publicly displays her adherence to Islamic law whenever she appears in public wearing her hijab.

Regarding homosexual activity, Islamic law (Sharia) is unambiguous, as one tradition attributed to Muhammad demonstrates. The prophet of Islam is depicted as saying: “Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Lot, execute the one who does it and the one to whom it is done.’” (Sunan Abu Dawud 4462) The “people of Lot” are the people of Sodom and Gomorrah, and so this statement became the basis for the death penalty for homosexuals in Sharia states. No room for Pride Month there.

Because of this teaching, some Muslims were enraged that Omar would extend good wishes to “LGBTQ+ Americans.” One quoted in response to Omar’s tweet a warning from the Qur’an about following the ways of the unbelievers: “They will never be pleased with you unless you follow their ways. Say, ‘God’s guidance is the only true guidance.’ If you were to follow their desires after the knowledge that has come to you, you would find no one to protect you from God or help you” (2:120).

Mohammed Hijab, a prominent Islamic spokesman and debater in Britain, tweeted: “Do you understand that Islam prohibits homosexual sexual practices? Have you left Islam?”

Do you understand that Islam prohibits homosexual sexual practices? Have you left Islam ? — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) June 4, 2022



Dr. Abdullah Ali, an associate professor of Islamic Law and the Prophetic Tradition at Zaytuna College, a Muslim undergraduate college in Berkeley, Calif., didn’t mention Omar, but his rejection of her perspective was unmistakable when he tweeted Saturday: “Islam means submission to God’s will. The easiest way to undermine your faith is to insist that defying God’s commands is reason for celebration. We take no pride in sin. Any Muslim who celebrates sodomy, tribadism, or any other sin as acceptable behavior is an apostate.”

Another Muslim invited Omar to leave Islam: “Have you not read the Qur’an before? Do you know what is the consequence of the people of Lot ?! Take off the veil and embrace the religion of those who support and want equality for gays, because whoever carries your ideas we do not want him to pollute Islam.”

Another actually tweeted a gif of an angry cartoon Muslim throwing stones at an unseen offender.

Ilhan Omar has aroused the ire of the Muslim community before. This isn’t the first time she has extolled Pride Month, and her present marriage to her political strategist, Tim Mynett, raised eyebrows in Muslim communities, as Islamic law forbids Muslim women to marry non-Muslim men. That controversy died down when Mynett reportedly converted to Islam.

Strikingly, Omar has never received blowback from within the Muslim community for her notorious marriage to her brother, as it is generally understood to have been a fiction for immigration purposes, so as far as the guardians of Islamic morals were concerned, no harm was done.

But the Pride Month issue is larger than Ilhan Omar. She is not the only prominent Leftist who wears a hijab (Linda Sarsour and Zahra Billoo of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations are two others), and as Muslims continue to grow in prominence and influence on the Left, the cracks in the “diversity” edifice are only going to get wider.

If we’re lucky, the entire coalition will break apart before it can realize the fullness of its insidious agenda for the United States.