Iran’s Khameini orders attack on Israel as revenge for Haniyeh’s assassination

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermon in the Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded an attack against Israel as revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the New York Times reports, citing three sources.

Khamenei called an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning.

Israel has not acknowledged or denied they were involved in Haniyeh’s assassination, however, Israel’s military has openly expressed the goal of eliminating Hamas and have referred to Hamas leaders as “dead men walking.”

In a public statement following Haniyeh’s death, Khamenei said, “We see avenging his blood our duty” and said Israel would experience “a severe punishment.”

In April, Iran made an unprecedented attack against Israel, launching 300 missiles and drones against the Jewish State, 99% of which were intercepted.

The New York Times speculated that Iran may decide to attack Haifa or Tel Aviv or may focus mainly on military bases.

Iran has also fought with Israel through its proxies, which include Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Iran may feel compelled to respond to Haniyeh’s assassination, partly due to the humiliation of its occurring despite tight security on the day of the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh was killed where he was staying in a highly secure Islamic Revolutionary Guards guesthouse.

Many Iranians were critical of security breaches that made it possible for Haniyeh’s assassination on Iranian soil.

Israel is currently bracing for retaliation for the assassination, as former IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

Conricus says the IDF “Is assessing the situation and preparing for a response from Iran and Hezbollah and a limited response from Hamas since it isn’t clear how much military capability Hamas has left.”

He emphasized the potential joint Iran and Hezbollah response and said, “The IDF is ready for that.”

Conricus continued, “Ten months ago, Israel said all of the leaders of Hamas are dead men walking, and it’s only a matter of time before they face the consequences of their murderous attacks against Israelis on October 7th.”