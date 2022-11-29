‘Behave!’ IRGC threatens families of Iran soccer team in Qatar with imprisonment, torture

Street celebration at Sadeghieh Square in Tehran after Iran's national soccer team defeated Wales in Qatar's World Cup, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

“Dozens of officers from the IRGC had been drafted in to monitor the Iranian players who are not allowed to mingle outside the squad or meet with foreigners,” a source told CNN.

By World Israel News Staff

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened families of the Iranian soccer team, now playing in Qatar, with imprisonment and torture if the players do not “behave,” CNN reported Tuesday morning, quoting a security source.

Last week, the Iranian players did not sing their national anthem nor celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months, AP reported.

However, the players did sing the anthem before their second game against Wales last Friday, winning 2-0, CNN noted.

The threat was made ahead of Iran’s game against the U.S. team Tuesday afternoon.

According to CNN, “The source, who is closely monitoring Iran’s security agencies operating in Qatar over the World Cup period, said that dozens of officers from the IRGC had been drafted in to monitor the Iranian players who are not allowed to mingle outside the squad or meet with foreigners.”

“There are a large number of Iranian security officers in Qatar collecting information and monitoring the players,” the source said.