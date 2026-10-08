Israel killed IRGC Navy commander over fears he could become IRGC chief

Ahmad Vahidi ultimately became the new IRGC chief and was viewed by Israeli officials as a less dominant figure.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri on March 26, 2026, in part because intelligence and defense officials feared he could become the next overall leader of the IRGC, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli officials considered Tangsiri an exceptionally resourceful and dangerous commander who could have emerged as a more aggressive and formidable adversary if placed in charge of the Revolutionary Guards.

Ahmad Vahidi ultimately became the new IRGC chief and was viewed by Israeli officials as a less dominant figure.

Tangsiri had played a central role in the near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, directing operations involving naval mines, cruise missiles and fast-attack boats that disrupted global shipping and threatened international vessel traffic, according to Al Jazeera, The Guardian and the BBC.

His role in the maritime threat had also drawn the attention of the United States. Yediot Aharonot first reported, and the Post later confirmed, that US CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper placed a classified call to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir around March 19, 2026, and specifically requested that Israel eliminate Tangsiri.

Israeli officials also believed Tangsiri possessed the ability to influence Iran’s broader strategic and security posture rather than simply command its naval forces.

Concern that he could eventually take control of the IRGC became a major factor in the decision to target him.

An Israeli airstrike on March 26 struck a meeting of senior naval commanders in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Tangsiri was hit along with Behnam Rezaei, head of the IRGC Navy intelligence directorate, and several other senior aides.

Iranian officials subsequently confirmed Tangsiri’s death after he succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the strike.

Vahidi was eventually appointed to lead the Revolutionary Guards. Israeli officials regarded him as less formidable than Tangsiri, whose potential elevation to the top IRGC position had contributed to Israel’s decision to eliminate him.