Israeli airstrike hits Iran-backed arms depots near Damascus, says war monitor

Explosions from an attack in the area of Deir Ezzor, Syria, Jan. 13, 2021. (Twitter)

A British-based watchdog group said an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday hit two arms depots belonging to an Iran-backed militia in Syria.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

On Tuesday night, Israel launched an airstrike on two ammunition depots maintained by Iran-backed militias in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Air defenses responded to the strikes, state television reported.

State TV said Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets. It gave no further details or say which suburbs came under attack.

They were the first attacks since Feb. 28, when Israeli missiles struck southern suburbs of Damascus.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Iranian entrenchment on Israel’s northern border remains a red line for the Jewish State, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group.

Syria’s SANA News said that the strike originated in the Golan Heights, with a Syrian military source reporting that damage was restricted to property and there were no casualties.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attack was aimed at weapons depots belonging to Iran-backed militias.

According to the SOHR, the warehouses hit in the Tuesday night strike are a few kilometers from Damascus International Airport.