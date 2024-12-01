Israeli High Court approves military burial in civilian cemetery for PTSD-stricken reservist

A decorated soldier with a 20-year career in the Israel Air Force, Dagan served as a combat navigator during the Second Lebanon War and later in Unit 8200 of the Intelligence Directorate as a reservist.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

In a landmark ruling, Israel’s High Court of Justice on Sunday approved a military burial in a civilian cemetery for Maj. (res.) Asaf Dagan, an Israel Air Force navigator who committed suicide in October after battling severe post-traumatic stress disorder. The decision follows a legal struggle between Dagan’s family and military authorities over burial rights and recognition.

Traditionally, Israeli military regulations reserve full military burials in military cemeteries for soldiers who die while on active duty.

“In light of the complexity of the issue from legal, human, public, and moral perspectives, the court proposed a compromise,” the High Court said in its ruling.

A decorated soldier with a 20-year career in the Israel Air Force, Dagan served as a combat navigator during the Second Lebanon War and later in Unit 8200 of the Intelligence Directorate as a reservist.

Despite struggling with PTSD, his family noted that he consistently fulfilled his reserve duties. Dagan, 48, shot himself on October 23.

The ruling sets a precedent for recognizing the lingering impacts of military service, such as PTSD even after soldiers leave active duty.

The Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces have committed to further discussions with Dagan’s family to resolve outstanding issues, including the placement of a military tombstone, Dagan’s inclusion on the IDF’s memorial website, and the organization of an annual remembrance ceremony.

PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the event. People with PTSD may avoid situations or things that remind them of the traumatic event, and they may have negative changes in beliefs and feelings.

The condition is typically managed with therapy and medication.

Since Hamas’s October 7 attacks, the clinic at Tel Aviv University’s National Center for Post Trauma & Resilience say they have been flooded with a weekly average of 40 new requests for treatment.