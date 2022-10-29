Israeli killed in terror attack near Ben-Gvir’s home in Kiryat Arba

Medics at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack in Kiryat Arba, Oct. 29, 2022. (Magen David Adom)

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, a resident of Kiryat Arba, initially tweeted that his home had been targeted.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

An Israeli man succumbed to his injuries after a Palestinian opened fire on an army checkpoint at the entrance to Kiryat Arba, near Hebron on Saturday night.

Four other people were injured. The terrorist was shot and killed by a civilian guard. The IDF said it is searching the area for possible additional suspects.

An Israeli, a man in his 60s, died at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Two other victims also sent to Hadassah were reported lightly injured, while a third being treated at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Hospital was reported in serious but stable condition. One of the injured was the dead son. A 37-year-old Palestinian man is being treated in the Palestinian Authority.

The gunman had opened fire on the Israelis outside a Palestinian convenience store near the entrance to Kiryat Arba. A security guard rammed the gunman with his car while an off-duty soldier shot and killed the terrorist.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, a resident of Kiryat Arba, initially tweeted that his home had been targeted.

“My family is currently secured [as we come] under a shooting attack on our home. We’re listening to the instructions from security forces.” he wrote on Twitter.

However, he told Israel’s Channel 12 News that he himself wasn’t home at the time of the attack, and the IDF said his home in Kiryat Arba’s Givat Ha’avot neighborhood was not targeted.