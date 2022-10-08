Israeli UN ambassador: How can Iran be trusted in nuclear deal while it murders its own citizens? October 8, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israeli-un-ambassador-how-can-iran-be-trusted-in-nuclear-deal-while-it-murders-its-own-citizens/ Email Print Israel Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan asked on Friday how the Iranian regime can be trusted to abide by a nuclear agreement while killing its own citizens. Today at the @UN, I demanded answers on how the int’l community can negotiate a flawed nuclear deal with Iran. The evil Ayatollah regime kills women like #MahsaAmini & protestors, and it’s attack drones are currently in Europe’s skies. pic.twitter.com/xBFnIYDVe9 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 7, 2022 Gilad ErdanIran nuclear dealJCPOAMahsa Amini