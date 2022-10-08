Israeli UN ambassador: How can Iran be trusted in nuclear deal while it murders its own citizens?

Israel Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan asked on Friday how the Iranian regime can be trusted to abide by a nuclear agreement while killing its own citizens.

