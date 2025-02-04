Israelis are ‘worse’ than the Nazis and Hitler, says Hollywood actor

‘You can’t be more evil than this’ – Hollywood veteran Wallace Shawn launches into anti-Israel tirade during podcast, claiming ‘the Israelis’ are ‘worse’ than Nazis.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A prominent Hollywood actor with major film and television credits under his belt castigated the Jewish state over the weekend, arguing that because of its wars against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza and terror groups in Judea and Samaria, Israel is worse than Nazi Germany.

Wallace Shawn, 81, appeared Saturday on the podcast of comedian and far-left activist Katie Halper, discussing Israel’s response to the Hamas invasion of October 7th and the ongoing counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria, accusing Israel of “doing things just as evil” as Nazi Germany.

Shawn, himself a far-left activist and long-time critic of Israel, is a member of the Jewish Voice For Peace, an anti-Zionist advocacy group which has endorsed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

During the 80-minute-long interview, Shawn accused Israel of systematic abuse of Palestinians in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, calling the Jewish state’s behavior “worse” than that of Nazi Germany.

“I mean the Israelis invaded somebody else’s territory, they took people’s homes, and they did many of the things that the Nazis did to the Jews, and they are now really doing it,” said Shawn.

“You can’t be more evil than what they are doing. They are doing evil that is just as great as what the Nazis did. And in some ways, it is worse because they kind of boast about it. Hitler had the decency to try to keep it secret.”

“For some reason, Hitler didn’t want people to know he was doing these things to the Jews. It was a secret. The Israelis are almost proud of it and don’t keep it a secret. And it is demonically evil. You can’t be more evil.”

“Anybody who doesn’t recognize that it is evil, I can’t probably communicate with that person. That might be temporary insanity. I can imagine that some Israelis who are today in support of what their country is doing in Gaza or in the West Bank even, some of them might in 10 years wake up and say ‘Why did I justify that? I shouldn’t have.'”

“If you don’t see that it is evil to do those things to other human beings, you are in a different universe from me, and I don’t know how to communicate with you.”

Shawn and Halper both went on to justify Palestinian antisemitism.

“Every single day, they [Israelis] are making the hatred increase. And the hatred level is something we can’t imagine, probably. What a Palestinian feels is something you and I can barely imagine,” said Shawn.

“And then they pretend it’s because of antisemitism, as opposed to what they’re doing to Palestinians,” Halper responded.

“That myth is going to fade away,” Shawn continued, “because the whole world knows that this is evil. The whole world knows that they are starving people, preventing children from getting medicine on purpose and bombing hospitals. You can’t do worse.”

Shawn even went so far as to appear to justify the October 7th invasion of Israel.

“I mean, it is a little absurd to pretend that that came out of nowhere.”

“The Palestinians have been horribly, horribly treated since 1948…through no fault of their own, really.”

This is not the first time Shawn has publicly denounced Israel.

In October, 2023, he spoke out at an anti-Israel rally in Washington D.C., accusing Israel of seeking “revenge” following the October 7th invasion.

Shawn has appeared in dozens of films in his career spanning six decades, but is perhaps best known for his roles in the films The Princess Bride, Toy Story, Clueless, and television shows including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and more recently, Young Sheldon.