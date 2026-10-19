Macron speech after France riots draws fury, minister resigns

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends an Interministerial Crisis Meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, the day after nationwide riots. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally party, attacked the president and called his speech “pathetic.”

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

A day after historic unrest swept France during October 17 protests, President Emmanuel Macron’s televised address to the nation drew anger from across the political spectrum for delivering rhetoric without solutions.

Macron’s remarks, apparently pre-recorded, were presented to the French public as a formal address and “special declaration” by the president during prime-time broadcasts, in an attempt to lend the event official weight and drama.

But his words failed to calm the public.

Macron promised a firm hand against rioters who took part in disturbances across the country during the October 17 demonstrations, yet offered no practical answers to the crisis gripping France.

The president declared that the government would act without compromise against those who destroy property and disrupt public order.

Local officials would be given authority to make necessary decisions to protect their cities, he said, including banning certain gatherings if required.

He also promised transparency regarding the conduct of security forces during Saturday’s events, tasking Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin with investigating the incidents and providing clear answers.

The declarations did not satisfy his opponents.

Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally party, attacked the president and called his speech “pathetic,” accusing the government of “cowardice and confusion.”

Éric Ciotti, leader of the right-wing UDR party and mayor of Nice, said in an interview with BFMTV that Macron once again spoke without saying anything substantive, and this time, he said, it was one time too many.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin submitted his resignation to President Macron, but the president refused to accept it.

The main criticism of the government centers on an intelligence failure, with critics arguing that advance preparation could have prevented the severe incidents.

France’s elections are scheduled for exactly six months from now, and many French citizens are demanding that Macron move up the elections and resign immediately.

The assessment is that the riot events are strengthening the position of Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate for the French presidency.