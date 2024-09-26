Mayim Bialik expresses solidarity with Israelis in rocket-attacked city named after her ancestor

She added that her ancestor was ‘a Zionist visionary, a gifted poet, and a lover of Israel.’

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik shared on Tuesday a message of support for residents of Kiryat Bialik, a northern city in Israel named after her great-great-grandfather’s cousin, after it was hit with heavy rocket fire this past weekend from the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group.

“You may have seen that Iran-backed Hezbollah hit Kiryat Bialik this weekend,” the former “The Big Bang Theory” star wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thousands of rockets have been fired upon Israel by Hezbollah over the last year, and the situation in the north is intensifying in terrifying ways … My heart is with all the innocent civilians of Kiryat Bialik.”

The city was named after Israel’s national poet laureate Haim Nahman Bialik, who is related to the actress. He died in 1934 of a heart attack at the age of 61 in Vienna, Austria.

Bialik House, his former home in Tel Aviv, has been converted to a museum dedicated to the poet and his work. Most major cities in Israel also have a street named after him, Bialik noted in her Instagram post.

She added that her ancestor was “a Zionist visionary, a gifted poet, and a lover of Israel.”

Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets and drones at northern Israel over the weekend and three people suffered shrapnel wounds.

Bialik was honored with the Ambassadors for Peace award on Tuesday night at a gala hosted by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), a nonprofit organization comprised of members of the entertainment industry who have the shared goal of combating antisemitism and the cultural boycott of Israel while using the arts to promote peace.

Upon accepting the award at the CCFP gala on Tuesday night, Bialik spoke about “feeling overwhelmed” since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre that took place in southern Israel.

“I took my oldest son to college this week as my family is sleeping in bomb shelters in Israel. That contrast is what many of us are feeling for this entire year,” she said.

“CCFP was founded over a decade ago but I do admit that it wasn’t until Oct. 7 that the work of CCFP became an integral part of my daily life. I want to thank everyone at CCFP for the support that has given me the ability to stand strong in the face of intimidation, threats, hatred, and ignorance.”