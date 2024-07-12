Nearly half of Jews in New York feel the city is unsafe for them

‘Within Our Lifetime’ organization calls for end to the Jewish state at New York City rally, May 14, 2021. (Shutterstock)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The poll issued by the New York Solidarity Network found that 44% of Jewish respondents said they personally felt unsafe as Jews in New York City, and 67% of Orthodox and identifiably Jewish respondents said they felt unsafe.

More than a third – 35% – agreed with the statement, “New York is no longer a safe haven for Jewish life and the Jewish people,” and 30% agreed with the same statement regarding the United States as a whole.

New York City is home to 1.3 million Jews, the highest Jewish population outside of Israel, and 1.5 million live in the Empire State.

“That more than a third of registered New York Jewish voters believe New York is no longer a safe haven for Jews should be a five-alarm fire for state and local elected officials,” Sara Forman, executive director of the New York Solidarity Network and Treasurer of Solidarity PAC, said in a statement to The New York Post Wednesday.

Of those responding, 86% said antisemitism is a serious problem, 56% of all ages, and 72% of those under 30 said they have witnessed antisemitism on social media.

According to NYPD data, there were 45 antisemitic hate crimes in New York City in June, double the number for the same month in 2023, and comprising 57% of the total number of hate crimes.

In June, a group of anti-Israel activists took over a subway car and asked if there were any Zionists among the passengers.

Masked radicals yelled, “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist! This is your chance to get out!”

The homes of Jewish Board members of the Brooklyn Museum were vandalized with red paint.

In addition, a Jewish woman is suing the city $100 million after a Muslim family assaulted her and her family during a fifth-grade ceremony at a Brooklyn elementary school.