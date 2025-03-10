New Knesset bill would nullify Oslo Accords, restore Israeli control over all of Judea, Samaria, Gaza

Former Israeli minister drafts bill which would nullify the Oslo Accords and subsequent agreements with the Palestinian Authority, restoring Israeli control to all of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A former Israeli government minister and his party are pushing legislation that would undo the legal recognition of the Palestinian Authority and restore Israeli control over all of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

On Sunday, former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he and the other members of his Otzma Yehudit faction have drafted and submitted to the Knesset a bill which would annul the Oslo Accords, and subsequent deals between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“Together with my fellow members of the Otzma Yehudit party, I have submitted a bill aimed at canceling the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Agreement, and the Wye Agreement,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

“According to the proposal, these agreements will be completely annulled, and the State of Israel will restore the previous status, including the return of territories that were transferred as part of these agreements.”

“Additionally, laws enacted to implement these agreements will be repealed, and the Prime Minister will be granted the authority to establish regulations for their implementation.”

In September, 1993, then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed the first Oslo Accord with Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat, laying the foundation for the legal recognition of the PLO in Israel and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

Two years later, Israel and the PA signed the second Oslo Accord, under which Israel transferred additional territory to the PA and establishing Areas A, B, and C in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.

While Israel retained security and civil control over Area C, spanning roughly 60% of Judea and Samaria, the PA was given full control over Area A, and management over civil affairs in Area B.

Under the 1995 agreement, Israelis were barred from entering Area A without special dispensation.

“More than three decades after the start of the peace process, it is time to recognize that these agreements have harmed Israel’s security, cost thousands of lives, and led to the strengthening of terrorist organizations in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza,” the bill’s explanatory notes read.

“The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel would pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and destabilize the region. It would only be a matter of time before Hamas takes control.”

“These agreements have brought thousands of ‘peace victims’ upon the State of Israel, undermined its security and strategic standing, and, above all, paved the way for the establishment of a terrorist state within Israel’s borders.”