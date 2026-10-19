New poll shows African Americans more likely to support Israel than whites, Hispanics

New poll finds black Americans more likely than whites to say the US is not supportive enough of Israel.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Black American voters were more likely than white or Hispanic voters to say the United States is not providing Israel with enough support, according to a new Fox News poll.

The poll, conducted October 9–12 and published last week, found that 25% of black registered voters believed Washington was not supportive enough of Israel, compared with 15% of white voters and 19% of Hispanic voters.

Another 32% of black respondents said American support for Israel was about right, while 40% believed the US was too supportive.

Among white voters, 41% considered American support appropriate and 44% said it was excessive. Hispanic respondents were considerably more likely to believe the US was providing too much support, with 56% expressing that view.

The differences are especially notable given the overwhelmingly Democratic voting patterns of black Americans and the increasingly critical attitudes toward Israel within the Democratic Party.

Across all respondents, 60% of Democrats said the US was too supportive of Israel, compared with 28% of Republicans.

Only 25% of Democrats considered existing American support appropriate, against 54% of Republicans.

The results also suggest that attitudes toward Israel cannot be explained entirely through support for President Donald Trump.

In the same survey, 87% of black respondents disapproved of Trump’s job performance, compared with 58% of white respondents.

The latest findings are not the first indication that black voters may be particularly receptive to arguments that Washington should provide Israel with additional support.

A September 2025 Fox News survey found an even more pronounced difference, with 39% of black voters saying the United States was not supportive enough of Israel, compared with just 18% of white voters.

At the time, only 28% of black respondents said Washington was too supportive of Israel, compared with 35% of whites.

However, earlier polling produced different results.

In October 2024, another Fox News survey found that 26% of black voters believed American support for Israel was insufficient, compared with 31% of white voters. Black respondents were also more likely than whites to consider US support excessive.

Other measures of attitudes toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have revealed a more complicated picture.

In the September 2025 Fox News poll, for example, 62% of black respondents said they sided more with the Palestinians in the Middle East conflict, compared with 35% who sided with the Israelis.

Among white respondents, the figures were nearly reversed, with 59% siding with Israel and 36% with the Palestinians.

The two findings came from the same survey, illustrating that views about how much support the United States should provide Israel do not necessarily correspond to respondents’ broader sympathies in the conflict.

An August 2025 Economist/YouGov poll also found that black respondents were less inclined than whites to favor increasing American military aid to Israel. Only 8% of black respondents favored expanding military assistance, compared with 14% of whites, while 47% of black respondents supported reducing it, compared with 40% of whites.

More recently, a YouGov survey conducted between February 26 and March 2, 2026, found that 35% of black Americans considered Trump’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict too supportive of Israel, compared with 29% of whites.

Only 4% of black respondents said Trump’s approach was insufficiently supportive of Israel, slightly below the 6% recorded among whites.

Broader polling also suggests that Americans’ attitudes toward Israel have become increasingly negative in recent years.

A Gallup survey published in February found that 41% of Americans sympathized more with the Palestinians, compared with 36% who sympathized more with the Israelis. The difference was within the survey’s margin of error, but it marked the first time in Gallup’s 25-year tracking of the issue that Israelis no longer held a clear advantage.

A separate Pew Research Center survey conducted in May found that 52% of Americans viewed the Israeli people favorably, down from 67% in 2022, while favorable views of the Palestinian people stood at 50%.

The Pew findings also highlighted differences within American religious communities. Among black Protestants, 50% expressed favorable views of the Israeli people, compared with 54% who viewed the Palestinian people favorably. Only 30% expressed favorable views of the Israeli government.

A 2019 Gallup analysis found that 48% of black Americans sympathized with Israel, compared with 27% who sympathized with the Palestinians. The corresponding figure for sympathy toward Israel among non-Hispanic whites was 68%.

The survey included 1,202 registered voters and had an overall margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The margin of error for black respondents was substantially larger, at 8.5 points, meaning the comparatively small racial differences recorded in October should be treated cautiously.