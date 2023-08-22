New York mayor on judicial reform: Not my place to meddle, I don’t want outsiders telling me how to run my city

Eric Adams also vowed a zero tolerance policy on antisemitism in New York.

By World Israel News Staff

New York City Mayor Eric Adams decline to comment on the ongoing unrest in the country resulting from the government’s plans to reform the judiciary, saying it was not his place to meddle in the internal affairs of the country.

“I think the people of Israel will determine their destiny,” Adams said at a press briefing.

While he had interacted with anti-judicial reform protestors because he felt it was crucial to listen to varied perspectives, but clarified that he would refrain from voicing any particular opinion.

“I wouldn’t want others to tell me how to run” New York City, he said.

The mayor articulated his belief that observing history, rather than intervening, is instrumental in learning. “Democracy is not easy. It is only by confronting our differences that we can emerge stronger,” he observed.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Mayor Adams underlined the strong bond between New York City and Israel. Recalling his emotional visit to the Western Wall, Adams remembered his mother, who had always dreamt of visiting Israel.

In the broader global context, Adams touched upon the challenges facing nations, from climate change to rising antisemitism.

During his visit, the mayor also met with Binyamin Governor Israel Ganz, but clarified to journalists that the issue of settlements was not on the agenda at the meeting.

Highlighting his admiration for Israeli innovation, Adams praised the country’s advanced technological solutions, including its developments in artificial intelligence for law enforcement. He also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try a range of foodtech innovations, including cultured meat and cultured honey.

Asked by Arutz 7 about antisemitism in New York, Adams responded by saying that his administration would seek “to strongly arrest and prosecute those who commit antisemitic hate crimes.”

Such crimes, he said, would be “vigorously” investigated and that prosecutors would have a “zero-tolerance, no plea bargain” policy against antisemitism.