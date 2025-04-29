‘No Jews’ hoax party invitation at Savannah College of Art and Design sparks community outrage

The school found no evidence that any actual party targeting Jewish students had been planned or held.

By Jewish Breaking News

Community leaders have rallied in support of Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design following the discovery of a disturbing hoax party invitation featuring antisemitic messaging.

A series of Snapchat stories tagged ‘SCAD 2028’ caught public attention after being discovered by the prominent watchdog account StopAntisemitism.

The images depicted a poster placed on a table announcing a party at “The Hive,” the university’s complex of dorms, café, and convenience store near West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Most disturbingly, the poster’s list of items to bring was arranged to spell out the phrase “No Jews” in micrographic form.

SCAD officials moved quickly to investigate the matter, ultimately discovering that the individual responsible for creating and sharing the offensive content was not an enrolled student.

Furthermore, the school found no evidence that any actual party targeting Jewish students had been planned or held.

Nevertheless, it prompted immediate concern among Jewish students and organizations in Savannah.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic event that occurred at SCAD, where a party invitation stated that no Jews were welcome,” stated the Chabad of Savannah in an Instagram post.

“This type of hate has no place on campus, in our community, or anywhere in society.”

“There was no party,” confirmed Rabbi Zalman Refson, co-director of Chabad of Savannah. “It was clearly just, obviously, just to either show his disdain for the Jewish community, or he’s going through a mental episode, and we’re not quite sure just yet.”

Savannah’s Jewish Federation also condemned the incident and reported working closely with school officials and law enforcement to coordinate an appropriate response.

“At this juncture, our priorities are the welfare of the Jewish community,” the federation stated in an Instagram post.

“Appropriate disciplinary measures, and education to ensure non-Jewish students understand the nature and history of antisemitism and why such an invitation is beyond the pale.”