Party chairman to Netanyahu ‘Israel should prepare to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz had a message for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Be ready to strike and eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

At a party faction meeting, Gantz said, “We will have to prepare politically, economically, and militarily for the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities and to fight against its expansion. ”

He acknowledged the other challenges Israel is facing, such as protecting its borders, ongoing military action in Gaza and Lebanon, and tens of thousands of evacuees who still are prevented from returning home.

Gantz continued, “As someone who knows the IDF’s capabilities well, I would like to say that there is no place and no immune facility in Iran.”

He added, “Iran’s attacks will ultimately end in damage to its military capabilities, collapse of its economy, and a popular revolt against power. I suggest that Iran’s

leaders make the right decision.”

Before Israel’s retaliation strike on Iran’s military sites, such as missile production facilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Joe Biden that Israel would refrain from striking Iran’s nuclear program as well as its oil and natural gas reserves and infrastructure,

The pledge was conveyed during a phone call between the two leaders, the first time they had spoken in many weeks.

The strike was in retaliation for Iran launching 182 missiles into Israel in early October.

Biden administration pressured Israel to restrain its response and, in particular, urged Jerusalem not to strike either Iranian nuclear facilities nor Iranian oil and natural gas sites or infrastructure, warning that such attacks could lead to a major escalation in the region.

The sources cited by the Post indicated that Netanyahu’s decision to embrace a “more moderate” approach was tied to the White House’s decision to send Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile defense units to Israel to bolster Israel’s missile defense network.