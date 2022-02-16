Pelosi: Creation of Israel was ‘greatest political achievement of the 20th century’

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addresses the Knesset, Feb. 16, 2022. (Flash90/Oliver Fitoussi)

Support for Israel is not limited to one American political party, Pelosi said.

By World Israel News Staff

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) touched down in Israel on Wednesday as part of an American delegation to the Jewish state, visiting the Knesset in Jerusalem and giving a speech to media emphasizing the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

Speaking about the group of visiting Democratic lawmakers, including Congressmen Adam Schiff and Ted Deutch , Pelosi said that support for Israel is not limited to one American political party.

“Our delegation is a representation of Congress’ bipartisan, bicameral commitment to an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States, built on mutual security, economic interest, and our common values – our commitment to democracy,” she said.

“The greatest political achievement of the 20th century was the establishment of the State of Israel. I am very proud that America is Israel’s oldest ally.”

She added that the “U.S. remains ironclad…in our commitment to Israel’s security,” referencing the additional funding to the Iron Dome missile defense system passed by the House in September 2021.

Pelosi then spoke about the Iranian nuclear development program, although she did not mention the stalled talks in Vienna or a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“We are together in the fight against terror posed by Iran and its nuclear development,” Pelosi said.

“It’s a threat to the world. Israel’s proximity to Iran is a threat to all of us and the responsibility of all of us.”

She concluded by saying that one of the reasons the delegation came to Israel was to “reaffirm America’s commitment to a just and enduring two state solution.”

Little known is that Pelosi’s late father, Congressman Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., was dedicated to rescuing Jews from Nazi Europe and helping to create a Jewish state – a stand that resulting in his breaking ranks with then-president Franklin Roosevelt.

D’Alesandro was a member of the Bergson Group, a Jewish political action committee that lobbied for FDR to rescue Jews from persecution and genocide in World War II-era Europe.