Pentagon’s DEI purge wipes out online Holocaust education materials

By Jewish Breaking News

The Pentagon is in the middle of an extensive purge of online content after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the removal of all DEI materials from military websites.

Within just weeks of Hegseth’s order on Feb. 26 over 24,000 articles across more than 1,000 sites have been removed.

Historical articles about military contributions from women, people of color, and LGBTQ service members have been wiped clean, including content about Jackie Robinson’s military service during World War II.

But among the most disturbing deletions are numerous Holocaust remembrance and education resources.

Historical accounts that preserved vital testimony have disappeared, including a profile of Holocaust survivor Kitty Saks that described the genocide as “the state-sponsored, systemic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry.”

While photos of Saks showing the Jewish star she was forced to wear remain available in the military’s image database, the article documenting her story has been erased.

The purge has also wiped out content about Holocaust Remembrance Week and first-person reflections from military cadets about Holocaust memorial events.

Curiously, these historical articles appear to have been misclassified in the Pentagon’s content management system.

When attempting to access these now-deleted Holocaust resources, the web addresses reveal they were tagged with “DEI” (diversity, equity, and inclusion) markers, despite having no relationship to diversity programs or initiatives.

The Anti-Defamation League has taken notice.

“Honoring the memory of the Holocaust and those who survived is not a matter of political ideology — it is a moral imperative and a vital component of education, remembrance, and the fight against antisemitism,” Greenblatt tells CNN.

“The history of the Holocaust, including the liberation of the camps, also reflects the bravery and sacrifice of Allied soldiers — a legacy that should be preserved, not erased. We urge the DoD to reverse this decision and preserve these vital historical records.”

Other content casualties in the purge include sexual assault awareness, such as guides for victim care and prevention strategies.

Suicide prevention resources for veterans and service members have disappeared as well, with pages on suicide statistics and help resources now showing “Page Not Found” errors.