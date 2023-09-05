Police officer injured in Jordan Valley shootout with Palestinian terrorist

Israeli soldiers at the scene of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley, September 5, 2023. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

The terrorist, a teenager, had attempted to carry out a shooting attack earlier in the day.

By World Israel News Staff

A border police officer was injured when trying to stop an armed Palestinian from carrying out a terror shooting attack near the Argaman Junction in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday.

Medical units from the IDF provided immediate aid on-site. The terrorist was shot dead by other border guards present at the scene. The officer sustained light injuries.

Earlier that day, reports emerged of the same individual attempting to carry out a shooting attack. He shot his weapon skywards along Route 90 in the Jordan Valley and at a shipping container before his firearm malfunctioned and he fled.

Border Police officers were subsequently dispatched to the area.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry identified the terrorist as 17-year-old Muhammad Zubaidat from Jericho.

31 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian terror attacks so far this year.