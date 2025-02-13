Red Sox signs Jewish All-Star to record breaking $120 million deal

FILE -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman pitches to second base during the ninth inning of a baseball wild-card series game against the Detroit Tigers in the AL wild-card series Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

By Jewish Breaking News

The Boston Red Sox answered their critics on Wednesday by signing Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman to a whopping 3-year, $120 million deal. It brings one of baseball's most visible Jewish stars to Fenway Park after eight standout seasons with the Houston Astros.

Drafted second overall in 2015, Bregman quickly became a cornerstone of Houston’s dynasty.

After his 2016 call-up, he emerged as a consistent force in the lineup as a third baseman, helping power World Series victories in both 2017 and 2022.

His Jewish identity took center stage when he drew a Star of David on his cap following the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Power and consistency define Bregman’s offensive approach. He’s crossed the 20-homer threshold in each of the past three seasons.

Bregman’s 13.6% strikeout rate ranked in the 94th percentile. His ability to square up pitches placed him 10th among 211 qualified hitters.

Beyond the numbers, Bregman brings remarkable durability and playoff experience to Boston.

Since 2017, he’s played at least 145 games in every full season except one, missing time only during the pandemic-shortened 2020 schedule.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Bregman is expected to shift to second base, a position he’s played just 32 innings in his major league career.

With stars Rafael Devers at third base and Triston Casas at first, Red Sox brass is betting big on Bregman’s successful transition to second base will help return Boston to contention after last year’s mediocre 81-81 finish.