Report: Hamas rejected $2 bil offer from US

Al-Qassam Brigades hands over Israeli hostage Keith Siegel to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, February 1, 2025. (Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Qatari-owned media outlet reports that US proposed that Hamas leaders relocate with guarantees of their safety abroad and $2 billion in cash in exchange for disarming the terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States has offered Hamas leaders guarantees of safe passage and billions of dollars in cash in exchange for the disarming of the terror group and exile of its leadership, according to a report by Al Araby Al Jadeed over the weekend.

According to the report Sunday by the London-based, Qatari-owned outlet, the Trump administration proposed that the senior leadership of the Gaza-based terror group disarm the organization and go into exile.

In exchange, the exiled leaders would receive guarantees that they and their families would not be harmed while abroad.

In addition, the leaders would be provided generous cash payments, totally nearly $2 billion, with more senior officials given larger shares.

The disarmament proposed by the U.S. would include a comprehensive surrender of all weaponry, including not only heavy equipment, such as missiles, rockets, and bombs, but also personal weapons, including firearms.

According to the report, while the U.S. was involved in the proposal, the money for the cash payments would likely have come from unnamed Arab states.

Sources cited by the report claimed that the offer was extended to a number of high-ranking Hamas officials, including Muhammed Sinwar – brother of the slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar – commander of Hamas forces in Gaza, along with Muhammad Shabaneh, chief of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, and Az al-Din al-Haddad, who heads the Gaza City Brigade.

Al-Haddad also commands the elite Nukhba Force, which spearheaded Hamas’ October 7th, 2023 invasion of Israel.

Hamas recently rejected the deal, the report said, while Israel continues to expand its military operation in Gaza against Hamas.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out the conditions for ending the war in Gaza, including the complete disarming of Hamas, the removal of its leadership from Gaza, and implementation of President Donald Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan.