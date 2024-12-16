Report: Israel and Hamas close to deal – but can’t agree on number of hostages to be freed

Israelis attend an event in memory of the Israelis killed in the October 7 massacre a year ago, and the hostages still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, October 6, 2024. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Israel and Hamas both reportedly prepared to compromise in order to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal, with the sole major stumbling block being the number of hostages to be released during the truce.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel and Hamas are closer now than at any point in the past year to reaching a ceasefire and a hostage deal, according to a report Monday, though one major bone of contention has yet to be resolved.

According to a report by Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper, a pro-Hezbollah outlet, both sides are eager to reach a deal which would temporarily halt the fighting in Gaza and secure the release of some of the remaining 100 Israeli captives being held in the coastal enclave.

Israel estimates that only half of the 100 hostages are still alive.

An Israeli official quoted by Ha’aretz Sunday suggested a major breakthrough was near, and that a deal could be signed as early as Christmas Day and implemented by President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

However, a report by Israel’s Channel 13 News claimed that Hamas and Israel remain divided over how many hostages will be released during the ceasefire.

The report said that Hamas is pushing to reduce the number of hostages to be freed, while Israel is insisting on a larger number, with Jerusalem treating the issue as a non-negotiable red line in talks.

Ha’aretz reported that the constantly changing condition of the remaining Israeli hostages has also complicated talks, with several captives who were slated for release in a possible deal being murdered or dying in captivity, while others who were not slated for release have suffered from worsening health, which make put them in the category of seriously ill hostages who would be released under the current deal proposal under consideration.

The current framework would see the release of several dozen hostages, including women and children along with elderly and seriously ill captives, in addition to several American citizens.

In exchange, Israel would released hundreds of jailed Palestinian terrorists during an extended truce, which could last as long as 60 days.