Senior Trump adviser marries Pence’s press secretary in Jewish wedding ceremony

By World Israel News Staff

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump attended the wedding of two top Jewish members of his administration, senior adviser Stephen Miller and Katie Waldman, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

According to The New York Times, the wedding ceremony took place at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and was officiated by Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, a senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

“He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents’ Day weekend. I’m sure it didn’t affect anybody here,” Trump said at the ceremony, according to Philip Wegmann of Real Clear News.

Also in attendance was former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who posted a photo of the Millers on Twitter, with the message: “Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller!”

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd — Reince Priebus (@Reince) February 17, 2020

Miller is credited with writing Trump’s inauguration speech and one of just a few remaining original senior advisors left since Trump took office in 2016.

He is also considered to be the most conservative and influential voice in pushing moves that Trump has taken to curb immigration. He is widely viewed as the driving force behind the administration’s hardest-line immigration policies, such as the now-defunct 2018 “zero tolerance” policy, in which adults illegally crossing the border into the U.S. were forcibly separated from their children by authorities and faced criminal prosecution in federal courts.

Before becoming Pence’s press secretary in 2019, Waldman served for two years as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Associated Press contributed to this report