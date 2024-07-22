Smotrich tells security chiefs to ‘get out of politics’ and focus on winning the war

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Monday, Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the hostage deal on the table and told security chiefs who supported it that they should “know their place” and focus on winning the war rather than meddling in politics.

Smotrich began the party meeting by honoring a fallen soldier, Captain Mordechai Kadmon, killed in action in Gaza, and the two hostages — Alex Dancyg and Yagiv Buchstab — who were declared as having been killed several months ago in Khan Younis.

He addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current trip to Washington and urged him not to cave to US pressure to establish a Palestinian State.

“I send Prime Minister Netanyahu a blessing of success on his important mission to the US to make Israel’s voice heard to the American people and the entire world,” Smotrich said.

He added, “The State of Israel faces immense international pressure to force it to commit suicide and agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Smotrich then harshly criticized the US sanctions against settlers in Judea and Samaria along with proposed sanctions against him.

Smotrich declared, “I stand here and promise you I will never surrender. The people of Israel will not surrender. We will do everything to ensure that a Palestinian state is never established in the Land of Israel, which will endanger our existence. ”

Regarding the current ceasefire agreement approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Smotrich said, “We cannot ease the military pressure on Hamas now and enter another cycle of empty talks that will harm the achievements of the war, allow Hamas to rebuild, and distance the chance of returning all the captives.”

He added, “Unfortunately, the senior command in the IDF again does not know its place and, instead of focusing on continuing and intensifying the fight against Hamas, expresses political and diplomatic positions in favor of a reckless deal beyond its authority and purview.”

Smotrich compared a faulty hostage deal to the Gush Katif expulsion, the release of Gilad Shalit for Sinwar and 999 other terrorists, and the Olso Accords.

To the security chiefs, Smotrich said, “Stop talking and preaching; continue fighting and killing!”